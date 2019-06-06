Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates from college

BROOKLYN (WABC) – In a sea of graduates, there’s one who is easy to overlook—if only for her stature. But Nekhidia Harris is a force.

On Wednesday, she graduated Medgar Evers College with honors and took a beautiful walk across the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

“I was like, oh my gosh. Is this really, really happening? Oh my gosh. I thank God every day,” Harris told WABC.

And so do her parents. When Harris was born, doctors gave her three days to live. She’ll turn 25 in October and now she has her college degree.

“I feel so excellent . After the hard work, and sleepless nights some times. All nighters. It feels really good that I accomplished my bachelors in social work,” Harris said.

Harris was born with many issues, including brittle bones, and she’s undergone numerous surgeries and had dozens of fractures.

She’s about the size of a toddler, but nothing breaks her spirit. Harris said she uses her brain as her height.

“She lights up a room. No matter what darkness is in a room, she lights up that room,” said her mother, Dasline Harris. “No one has shunned her, nobody treats her differently cause they see her as tall as they are.”