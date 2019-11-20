Woman indicted for death of Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted Latasha Nicole Machado, 41, for criminally negligent homicide in the death of Phillip Maples of Lubbock.

Court records said Machado crashed her car into another car driven by Kevin Dobbs just before 2:00 a.m. on August 23 in the 3300 block of the Interstate 27 access road. Maples, age 43 at the time, was a passenger in Dobbs’ car.

At first Maples seemed to be okay but police were told on August 26 that Maples suffered a serious head injury. On September 1, police were told that Maples died.

When police questioned Machado at the scene of the crash, one officer detected a slight odor of alcohol. Machado told police she had a few drinks before driving.

Police were able to collect information from the air bag sensor in her car and court records said she did not apply the brakes before hitting the other car. Court records also said she was driving above the speed limit.

Police believe that Machado ran a red light at the intersection of 34th Street at the I-27 access road.

An arrest warrant was issued against Machado on November 1. She was able to post a $40,000 bond to get out of jail on November 2.