Woman jailed after using heroin in a Walgreens’ restroom

WEST MONROE, La. — On Friday, police in Louisiana were dispatched to a Walgreens store in reference to a drug investigation.

According to officers, the manger of the store said that Allie Rebecca Anderson, 35, was in the restroom doing drugs.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they located Anderson in the restroom and advised her of her Miranda Rights.

Anderson gave officers consent to search her backpack and they found a small clear plastic container with one pill of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and 2 loaded syringes.

The syringes contained 18ml and 10ml of heroin.

Anderson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

(KTVE/KARD and Kevin Dudley Jr. contributed to this report.)