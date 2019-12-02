Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking home to apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police had no leads on Monday after a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Downtown Lubbock early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., an officer responded to an apartment complex at 2400 Glenna Goodacre in reference to a robbery, according to a police report.

When the officer arrived, a woman said she was walking to her apartment southbound on the 900 block of Avenue X.

The victim said she noticed a black vehicle approaching from behind her with the lights on.

But as the vehicle drove closer, the lights turned off, the report states.

Once the vehicle stopped next to her, the passenger was holding an “unidentified object.” The victim thought the passenger was “pointing a phone at her” and thought maybe she was being pranked, the report states.

The passenger then told the victim to give him her purse, and when she realized she was being robbed, she asked if she could get her driver’s license from her purse.

The victim then told the officer that the passenger “cocked” his firearm “chambering a round,” and then she gave him the purse, the report states.

The suspects then drove away southbound on Avenue X.

The victim then told the officer that she ran to her apartment, called her mom and then called police.

She said the two suspects were possibly black males, and the suspect driving the black vehicle was wearing a black hoodie, the report states.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.