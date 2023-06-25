LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release its Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating an officer involved-shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported officers responded to the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday for a “check subject” call.

Officers made contact with a person who fired at them and an “officer returned fire,” according to LPD.

The suspect was later identified as Jewel Perez, 24.

According to the release, Perez was seen walking near a residence in the area and was later seen “banging on the front door.”

Investigators were able to determine Perez “refused commands” to drop her weapon and raised the firearm. Gunfire was exchanged which led to Perez being struck. She was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the released.

LPD issued an arrest warrant for Perez for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant with $350,000 bond . Online jail records indicate she was arrested at UMC.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave due to policy.