Woman shot in the back right shoulder in Lubbock early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to the report of shots fired early Saturday morning. Officers later discovered a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her upper-right shoulder.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 2700 block of East 8th Street. There had also been a shots-fired call in the 2700 block of East 7th Street, and two police reports indicated that the calls on 7th Street and 8th Street might be related even though they weren’t quite at the same time.

While on scene, police were told that a gunshot victim showed up to the emergency room of University Medical Center. The victim told police she was in a vehicle with other people when she heard shots fired. She felt pain and knew she had been shot. The driver of the car took her to UMC.

A police report said the there was an entrance wound but no exit wound.

One of the other people involved told police they were shot from someone in a car behind them. Police were given a vehicle description. No arrests were made at the time of the police report.

In the other shots-fired call, two men told police that someone was shooting at them, but they were not hit.