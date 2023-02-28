LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock non-profit “Women of the 100” have made it their mission to cultivate relationships for meaningful transformation in all young girls and women.

Women of the 100 President Danielle Ward said as a hairstylist she spends a lot of time talking and encouraging her clients. It was on her heart to start an organization where women of all ages receive the support and personal growth they need.

“I was like let’s just start pouring into each other’s cup, let’s pour into these young girls, give them tools that they need to improve their self-esteem to be confident,” Ward said. “We as women can model what we say.”

The organization partnered with the 100 Black Men of West Texas who had a similar mission of mentoring young men in the community.

Women of the 100 has grown into a diverse group of women who spend time building relationships, mentoring young girls and engaging with the community in underserved areas.

“Actually, putting action behind what we want people to experience with us. How we want to pour back into our community,” Ward said. “Not just saying we are going to do it but actually being the hands and feet.”

Vice President Monique Garrett enjoyed adding value to the lives of the community and the bond the members share.

“I really enjoy the sisterhood this organization brings to each other. We get to love on each other, lift each other up, fill each other’s cups,” Garrett said. “We are so busy; we pour into everyone else and so when we get together, we are able to pour into each other.”

Member Rachel Bennings Shearer finds joy in the sisterhood as well, and says it is needed.

“People need to see unity especially amongst us sisters and I believe that has been the main thing for me,” Shearer said. “When I have been down my sisters have been there and that is something, we need positivity right now.”

The motto has been to nourish, flourish and bloom, and this has caught the attention of other organization who have contributed financially to their movement.

The organization received a $1,000 donation from Walmart, and Ward says it will keep pushing the mission forward.

“Every donation that comes in is going to go towards our scholarship and then to pour back into some of the community events and engagements we want to have. Where we can be a blessing to others,” Ward said.

Women of the 100 is open to women of all ages and walks of life. They meet on the first Monday of every month.