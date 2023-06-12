LUBBOCK, Texas– Today marks the 75th anniversary since Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act enabling women to serve in the military.

U.S. Air Force Veteran, Sarah Weede has made it her mission to showcase the heroic commitment of these women through her passion for photography.

Weede says women often get overlooked and they deserve the same honor and respect as their male counterparts.

“When we are in the community, and we are driving our cars around with our veterans license plate. Or if we are at the VA and we are wearing our jackets from when we served, we always tend to get negative comments,” Weede said. “Either why are you wearing your husband’s jacket or just because you are driving your husband’s truck doesn’t mean you can park in a Veteran parking spot.”

Thre are aproximately 1,200 female veterans in West Texas and Weeded is honoring them through the West Texas Female Veteran’s Photo Tribute.

“The picture part kind of shows where they were and where they are today,” Weede said. Especially when I am able to include like maybe their bootcamp picture. It shows maybe they were eighteen when they joined and now maybe they are in their 30’s, 40’s or 50’s. So, it shows a great comparison of where they were and where they are now.”

It originally started in Lubbock, but has since grown with veterans from Midland, El Paso, Big Springs and other surrounding areas.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Candace Hiler served for six years and says it was not always easy to receive the same recognition as men.

“It’s very physical and women are built different and it’s a lot of work to be a woman in the military,” Hiler said. “I think it’s great that there is a day to celebrate, the fact that we are able to do this because women weren’t always allowed to serve.”

Weede plans to continue telling these stories through photography and eventually video interviews.

“We are getting closer and closer to making it better for female veterans to serve alongside their brothers.”

If you are a women veteran interested in being a part of the project email Sarah.Weede.VFW2466@gmail.com