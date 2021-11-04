Workforce Solutions host annual Red, White & You job fair

FILE – In this March 7, 2019, photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Veterans and active service members can get help starting or running a business from programs sponsored by the federal government and private groups. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Workforce Solutions hosted their annual Red, White, & You hiring event Thursday. The event is statewide and helps veterans transition from the military to civilians.

The veteran job fair held over 40 opportunities for not only veterans but also the community.



Most employers tell us that when they hire a veteran, they hire a better-quality worker.” Martin Aguirre, CEO of Workforce Solution of South Plains, said.



According to Aguirre, placing veterans into the Lubbock community has been very successful not only for them but the employers.

“These guys aren’t coming in from out of town. They’re here. They’re they’ve got businesses in Lubbock. And they’re going to be looking to hire somebody that they can put to work to benefit themselves in our community.” Aguirre said.

Local marine veteran, David Faed, said he thinks any event or fair at any time is a good opportunity when it focuses on vets.

“I believe that veterans necessarily need the deserve somewhere in the middle there. That sort of extra effort. So, the fact that it’s here, I mean, I’m a huge proponent.” Faed said.

He says this fair goes to show that they [ veterans] are not forgotten.

“I think that it shows that veterans are appreciated that the service that they provided isn’t just a passing occurrence that it’s remembered and appreciated over time.”

Faed’s advice to those is to keep looking and to not stop, and you’ll find it.