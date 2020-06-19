Brazil nears 1 million coronavirus cases

BRAZIL — As of Thursday evening, Brazil is closing in on 1 million coronavirus cases.
The country’s health ministry reported more than 22,000 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to just over 978,000.
Over 12,000 new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s total to nearly 48,000.
Brazil has suffered one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in the world – coming in second behind the United States in the number of cases.
President Jair Bolsonaro has frequently downplayed the severity of the virus and criticized lockdown measures.
CNN Newsource contributed to this article.