Brazil nears 1 million coronavirus cases

A patient with COVID-19 symptoms is seen having contractions as she awaits preparation of a room to have her baby, at the Melgaco Municipal Hospital in the city of Melgaco, southwest of Marajo Island, state of Para, Brazil, on June 12, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. – Brazil claims the unenviable position of having the second-highest death toll worldwide with 41,828 deaths, behind the US, with its health ministry recording 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, meaning the country of 212 million people has now surpassed Britain’s death toll. (Photo by TARSO SARRAF / AFP) (Photo by TARSO SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images)

BRAZIL — As of Thursday evening, Brazil is closing in on 1 million coronavirus cases.

The country’s health ministry reported more than 22,000 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to just over 978,000.

Over 12,000 new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s total to nearly 48,000.

Brazil has suffered one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in the world – coming in second behind the United States in the number of cases.

President Jair Bolsonaro has frequently downplayed the severity of the virus and criticized lockdown measures.

