Brazil nears 900K confirmed COVID-19 cases

BRAZIL — Brazil is nearing 900,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Monday, the country’s health ministry announced over 20,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The nationwide total is now 888,271 with 43,959 coronavirus related deaths, according to the Worldometer webpage.

Monday also marks one month that Brazil has been without a health minister.

Nelson Teich’s resignation in May was the second departure of a Brazilian health minister during the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Jair Bolsonaro fired the previous minister, according to CNN Newsource.

In recent weeks, the country has routinely seen days in which it records more than a thousand deaths from the virus.

Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed cases and deaths worldwide following the United States.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.