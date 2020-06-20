Brazil surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

MANAUS, BRAZIL – MAY 19: Relatives of a deceased person wearing protective masks mourn during a mass burial of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic victims at the Parque Taruma cemetery on May 19, 2020 in Manaus, Brazil. Brazil has over 260,000 confirmed cases and more than 17,000 deaths caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Andre Coelho/Getty Images)

BRAZIL — Brazil now has more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

The South American nation is only the second country to pass the milestone. The United States was the first, back in April.

More than 54,000 new cases were reported in Brazil Friday , a record daily spike that brought the nationwide total over 1 million.

More than 1,200 new virus deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s COVID-19 related death toll to nearly 49,000.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has frequently downplayed the severity of the virus and has criticized lockdown measures.

