Eiffel Tower in Paris to reopen next week

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 18: General view of the Eiffel Tower at Tour Eiffel on June 18, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen to visitors next week.

The popular tourist attraction has remained closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure has been the longest since World War II.

Visitors will be able to tour the structure once again with some limitations starting June 25.

Everyone over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face mask and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed in at once. The elevator will remain closed, so visitors can only climb the tower by stairs.

The elevators are expected to reopen in July.

Tickets are now available online to help avoid long lines and limit contact.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.