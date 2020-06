KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON – MARCH 12: A cleaning crew wearing protective clothing (PPE), takes disinfecting equipment into the Life Care Center on March 12, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. The nursing home in the Seattle suburbs has had the most coronavirus deaths of anywhere in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Maryland — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the globe now stands at over 8 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University’s tally.

Globally, the death toll is over 435,000.

While many countries around the world are easing their lockdown restrictions and businesses are reopening up, experts warn that in the United States alone, there could be as many as 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths by October.