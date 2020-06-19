UK’s £1 billion student “catch up” plan

A notice to remind teachers to take actions that minimise the risk of Coronavirus is displayed on the door to the photocopier room at Greenacres Primary Academy in Oldham, northern England on June 18, 2020 as primary schools to recommence education for Reception, Years 1 and Year 6 classes, alongside priority groups. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED KINGDOM — The United Kingdom government announced a £1 billion, roughly $1.24 billion, plan to help students with the “impact of lost teaching time” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are expected to reopen this September.

A large portion of the funds will be shared across state primary and secondary schools, and the head teachers of those schools will decide how the money is spent.

The other portion of the package will go toward a tutoring program targeting disadvantaged young people through the school year.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement on the plan – saying he is determined to do everything he can to get all children back in school in September.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.