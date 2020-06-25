Wounded Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson to benefit from golf classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Club Charity Classic will benefit Matt Dawson on Monday, June 29. The last day for teams to register is June 26, according to a statement from the club. Individuals can sign up right before the event starts for $125.

Dawson was critically injured in January while working as a firefighter. He and other first responders were at the scene of a vehicle collision when a secondary collision happened. Eric Hill and Nicholas Reyna lost their lives in the same incident.

“This year, we are partnering with Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association Charitable Foundation. Don’t miss the 4-man scramble golf tournament, the included lunch and other events in support of this great cause,” the club said.

CLICK HERE to see the registration information which includes a link to get started.