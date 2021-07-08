Wynonna Judd to perform in Lubbock’s Cactus Theater, tickets on sale Thursday

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10:00 for Wynonna Judd and the Big Noise as they perform Sunday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. It will be Judd’s “debut performance” at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock.

The Cactus Theater called Judd “One of the most powerful and revered female voices in the history of country music.”

Some of her top hits include “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

The Cactus laid out ticket prices as follows:

First five (5) rows of floor ……… $75

Remaining (7) rows of floor …… $60

Standard Balcony ……………….. $50

Balcony Box Seats ……………… $100

Ticket information was listed on EventBrite.