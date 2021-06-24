Xcel reports thousands without power after ‘animal contact’ with equipment

CROSBYTON, Texas — Xcel Energy reported a power outage Thursday morning. As of 8:00 a.m. the Xcel power outage map, more than 2,000 homes or businesses remained without power.

The following is a statement from Xcel Energy:

The cities of Crosbyton and Ralls lost power at 4:13 a.m. due to a substation issue caused by an animal contact. Xcel Energy personnel are in the process of rerouting power on the system in order to restore customers in stages. Some customers will remain without power until the damaged equipment is replaced today. A total of 2,264 customers are currently without power. We will provide further updates as we have a better idea how long repairs will take. Xcel Energy also will initiate outbound calls to affected customers to make them aware of the situation.