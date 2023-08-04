LUBBOCK, Texas — World Breastfeeding Week is August 1- August 7. Six men who work at Covenant Health got to experience the challenges women face first hand when it comes to breastfeeding in the workplace.

Interim Director of Critical Care Matt Mitchell and Regional Chief Executive Officer Walter Cathey shred their experience after the week long simulation.

“Pretty vulnerable,” Mitchell said. “They said ‘hey go in your office close the door put on this breast pump and sit there for twenty minutes’ and we were told to look at pictures of our kids, can’t do any multitasking or anything like that.”

The men had to use a breast pump and follow a strict schedule of pumping every three hours, cleaning bottles and ensuring milk was stored properly.

All with the goal of understanding the challenges women face when it comes to breastfeeding, and still maintaining their work responsibilities.

Mitchell said he saw his wife experience it with their young child, but to do it himself was different.

“I think how my perspective has changed is just a healthier respect for working moms and what they have to do to continue to drive their career, to do what they do each day, but also provide for their loved one,” Mitchell said.

Cathey said during the challenge he gained more awareness of the dedication breastfeeding takes and the lack of environment available for these moms.

“If we as an organization are asking moms to sit into a bathroom for thirty minutes while doing this that’s not an inviting environment,” Cathey said. “That’s not good from a cultural stand point, it’s not good at building rapport with our moms.”

Cathey said 70 percent of the health organization are women and they deserve a space of comfort.

He also quickly realized other challenges moms face such as doctors visits, picking up prescriptions and still fulfilling daily duties at home.

“I hope we as men develop a better understanding of what you are going through,” Cathey said. “We didn’t even have to do the breastfeeding at night thank goodness. I can’t imagine having the lack of sleep added on top of it, but thank y’all for all the sacrifices y’all do.”

“Y’all are rockstars I don’t know how you do it it’s pretty incredible,” Mitchell said.

In honor of Breastfeeding Week Covenant Health announced it’s new lactation lounge at Knipling Education and Conference Center.