MATADOR, Texas — Yesway announced that through donations from its supply partners, customers and employees. It achieved the $200,000 goal it set for its latest Texas Strong fundraising campaign.

A press release said that the money raised will benefit local charities and civic organizations in Matador, Hawley, and Perryton, Texas, whose communities were impacted by recent tornados.

“We deeply empathize with the hardships the people of Matador, Perryton, and Hawley are facing, and this contribution is intended to help alleviate some of the more immediate burdens and provide a steppingstone towards recovery and rebuilding,” said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.