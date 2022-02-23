

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Bryan Garcia, 21, for murder according to online records. Police announced back on November 16, 2021 Garcia was wanted for the shooting death of Paul Saiz, 28.

Jail records said Garcia was arrested in the 400 block of Troy Avenue. @lbkscanner (formerly known as Toups Media) said via Twitter that officers were searching for a murder suspect at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. @lbkscanner tweeted “subject in custody” at 8:49 p.m.

Police said on November 12, officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for a shots-fired call.

Police said there were additional reports of shots fired along North University Avenue. Officers found a vehicle at the intersection of North University Avenue and Regis Street. They found Saiz in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Image of Bryan Garcia from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Paul Saiz

“You took my son’s life, so I want your life,” Saiz’s father, Daniel Favioa said in mid-November. The family called on the public to help police find Garcia, and they demanded Garcia face justice.

“We will get justice,” Saiz’s cousin said at the time.

“Prayers have been answered.” Diamond Saiz said via Facebook Tuesday night. “Thank you so much for the prayers. [The] Lubbock Police Department caught my brother’s killer tonight. (Crying emojis) #2-22-22.”

Her post was labeled as “feeling grateful.”

EverythingLubbock.com continues working to get more details on what led to the shooting.

Garcia’s bond information was not yet listed in the jail roster as of Wednesday morning.