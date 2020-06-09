Young man arrested, related to shooting that seriously injured his brother

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Gregory Rene Sanchez, 18, of Lubbock on Monday night for abandonment or endangering of a child/criminal neglect. Prior to 7:00 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to the 1700 block of 22nd Street for shots fired.

LPD said on Twitter, “One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Victim was taken to UMC with a life-threatening injury.”

The victim was a juvenile. The Metro Unit was called to investigate.

Initially, Monday evening, the police front desk described the shooting as accidental. A police report does not contradict the initial statement.

It said the victim and Sanchez are brothers. It also said based on a statement from Sanchez, he would be charged with abandonment or endangering a child. The specific thing that Sanchez said to police was not listed in the police report.

The victim’s injuries were serious as of Monday night. We have reached out to police for an update. We hope to hear back from LPD soon.

