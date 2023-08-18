LUBBOCK, Texas — Isaiah Sartuze, 21, was “incorrectly” listed on a murder charge when he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, officials with the District Attorney’s office confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com late Thursday evening.

Online jail records on Monday morning showed Sartuze’s arrest location as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Roach Unit. The murder charge was not removed from his online jail roster until Tuesday afternoon. It eventually was changed to say, “Bench Warrant Convict Witness.”

“Mr. Sartuze was brought back to Lubbock County to testify as a witness in an upcoming murder trial,” officials explained to EverythingLubbock.com.

Sartuze’s booking image gained attention on social media after it was posted on Facebook page, Lubbock County Mugshots. The post had hundreds of reactions and comments.

Sartuze was initially arrested after a drive-by shooting near Clapp Park in October of 2019. According to a police report, a woman called police and said someone was following her car. After the woman thought the vehicle left, the suspects turned around and started shooting. Her car was damaged by at least two bullets, a report said. The police report did not mention any injuries.

Public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com showed Sartuze was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison for aggravated assault and a drug charge from Eastland County.