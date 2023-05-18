HOBBS, N.M. — Jordan Ruiz, 24, was killed after a shooting in the Hobbs Walmart parking lot on Thursday morning, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

HPD said officers were called to 3800 North Lovington Highway at 2:07 a.m.

Ruiz was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound and taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital where he later died, according to police. HPD stated in a press release, “Preliminary investigation possibly reveals that this is not a random act of violence, and the suspect may have known the victim.”

The Walmart announced it would be closed on Thursday and Friday. The store said in a social media post, “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Police said an investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call dispatch at (575)-397-9265 or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)-393-8005.

The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575)397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward). You can also message us privately on Facebook, just understand that our Facebook page is not monitored in real-time and is not a good avenue to report real-time crime.

