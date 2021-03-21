Young woman killed in crash north of Tulia

TULIA, Texas — A 20-year-old woman lost her life Saturday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Chevy Tahoe crashed nearly 7 miles north of Tulia along Interstate 27.

DPS said the driver, Juan Guerra, 35, of Tulia, traveled off the edge of the pavement and into the median. DPS said he “over-corrected to the right and lost control.”

DPS said one of the passengers, Isabel Margarita Moreno, of Tulia, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not using a seat belt according to DPS.

The driver was not injured. Two other passengers were treated and released at scene. Three children in the vehicle were hospitalized.

