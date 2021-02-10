Newsfeed Now: Day 2 of second Trump impeachment trial; Koala causes 5-car pileup on Australian freeway

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues in the Senate Wednesday, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing arguments on constitutionality from both sides, the Senate voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sens. Cassidy, Toomey, Sasse, Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting yes. The trial will proceed Wednesday, resuming at noon EST.

Find out the latest and watch the proceedings live on NewsNation.

Other stories in today’s show:

HUNT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE: The largest vaccination campaign in American history is not without its complications and shortfalls. Not every provider has been allotted the vaccine and those that have, aren’t working with an endless supply. That’s where grassroots groups and efforts to locate them are coming in.

Find out more on this story from NewsNation.

DOCTOR DRAWS CARTOON TO EXPLAIN SCIENCE OF COVID-19: Dr. Valentina Hoyos Velez didn’t realize she was an artist until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Hoyos Velez, a breast oncologist and assistant professor at the Baylor College of Medicine, typically treats cancer patients and is a researcher who focuses on immunotherapies in her laboratory.

Find out more on this story from KXAN.

HACKING CONCERNS: The search continued Tuesday for the hacker or hackers who deputies say tried to poison Oldsmar’s water system. The scare in the city has sparked new concerns that the pandemic is increasing the risk of cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure.

It is day five of the investigation in Oldsmar. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it has not identified any other similar incidents in the county, as of now. The case remains open and active.

The White House is also responding after the unidentified hacker tried to poison the water supply in Oldsmar, a city of fewer than 15,000 residents.

Find out more on this story from News Channel 8.

1 DEAD DURING FILMING YOUTUBE PRANK ROBBERY: One person was killed in a shooting in Old Hickory near the Hermitage line Friday night, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Old Hickory Boulevard at a building with several businesses, including a trampoline park.

Metro police said 20-year-old Timothy Wilks was shot and killed in the parking lot of Urban Air on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Detectives were told Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including the shooter, with butcher knives.

A 23-year-old man told police he shot Wilks and wasn’t aware the robbery was a “prank.” Investigators reported he said it was in “self-defense.”

Find out more on this story from WKRN.

MORGAN WALLEN’S ALBUM SALES SURGE: Fans of Morgan Wallen are buying up the country star’s latest album after a video showed him shouting a racial slur last week.

Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retains its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart, less than a week after Wallen apologized for using racist language.

Find out more on this story from KTLA.

AN ACT OF BRAVERY: A Sioux Falls father is hugging his family a little tighter tonight after a fire broke out inside their home Sunday night that sent him scrambling throughout the burning house to find his four children and dog.

Paul Wickham’s family had just gone to bed last night shortly after 11 p.m. when the unthinkable happened.

Find out more on this story from KELO.

WHAT HAPPENS TO UNUSED SUPER BOWL MERCHANDISE? No doubt Chiefs Kingdom is still feeling the blow of a Super Bowl loss.

There was so much anticipation and excitement, and many stores had plans to sell new Super Bowl LV gear as soon as the game ended. But have you ever wondered what happens with all that merchandise?

Find out more on this story from FOX4.

KOALA RESCUED AFTER 5-CAR PILEUP: A koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia.

Police said the crash in heavy Monday morning traffic in the city of Adelaide caused some injuries but no one required an ambulance.

The animal’s rescuer said she got out of her car to investigate what had caused the pileup. Nadia Tugwell, with her coat in hand, teamed up with a stranger clutching a blanket in a bid to capture the marsupial. A concrete highway divider had blocked the koala’s crossing.

Find out more on this story from WKRG.