Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations on Biden’s spending bill; Haunted inn offers ‘scare’ of a lifetime

(NEXSTAR) – Democratic lawmakers said they are closer than ever to a deal on President Joe Biden’s signature social spending bill. But getting to a vote in the house on the infrastructure bill still remains a challenge.

A tornado ripped across a South Texas highway Wednesday.

Officials with Virginia Beach’s public schools are thinking about dismissing schools early on some Wednesdays to help with teachers’ burnout during the pandemic.

Butchers from three states sharpen their knives and their cutting skills for a Texas Roadhouse meat cutting challenge.

Some people decorate their house for Halloween and some people really decorate their house. A Wisconsin man is using the holiday to make a statement with a giant skeleton outside his house carrying an important message.

If you are ready for a scare of a lifetime a trip to a New York Inn may give you the best fright.

One lucky kitten owes its nine lives to a California man after being saved from floodwaters on Sunday.

