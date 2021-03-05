Newsfeed Now: Police reform debate heads to Senate, kidnapped Louisiana boys found in Florida

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Five teachers at a Christian school in Missouri are under fire after a photo of them went viral holding up what some are calling a racial slur.

The debate over police reform is back on Capitol Hill after the House passed a new reform measure named in honor of George Floyd and sent it to the Senate.

While co-curricular sports were played in several states last fall, California has just given the green light for them to resume this week. And while football players are eager to put on their helmets for practice again, one band director is saying giving the green light to sports but not the marching bands is not fair to him or his students.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and state health officials under fire amid revelations that seniors in a wealthy enclave in Key Largo received hundreds of life-saving vaccinations as early as mid-January.

Two young brothers from Louisiana are safe after they were found in Florida! The search is still on for the boys’ mother, though, who’s accused of abducting them.

COVID-19 vaccinations are making their way into the arms of people around the country, as well as some animals like the great apes at the San Diego Zoo, which received animal specific-vaccinations.

