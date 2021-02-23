Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden marks 500K COVID-19 deaths with moment of silence; Team takes cover from falling plane debris

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The United States topped more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the country continues to grapple with the issues with vaccine distribution and backlog.

John Hopkins University reported the deaths Monday as more than 28 million Americans have contracted the virus nationwide. The U.S. previously topped 400,000 deaths from the virus on the eve of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Jan. 19, 2021. It took the United States less than five weeks to rise from 400,000 to 500,000. The first cases of coronavirus in the United States were reported on Jan. 21, 2020.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff led a national moment of silence at sundown from the White House. They each lit a candle to mark the half-million deaths.

28 INMATES INJURED AFTER JAIL LOST POWER: A power outage Monday morning at the Marion County Jail II in downtown Indianapolis left 28 inmates injured.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in a Monday afternoon press conference that 11 inmates went to the hospital and 17 inmates were treated on site by Core Civic personnel. None of the inmates were reported to be in critical condition.

OFFICER SAVES MAN AND DOG: A Hot Springs man is hugging his dog a little tighter after a police officer rescued both of them from a frozen pond.

As the snow started falling, DeVon Fowler’s fourteen-month-old dog Max was having a blast sniffing through the powder. Suddenly his nose took him too far.

As he tried to reach his dog, Fowler called 911.

Taking man’s best friend to a whole new level, he crawled out on the ice to get Max himself.

About that time, Hot Springs Police Officer Tyler Ward pulled up.

PROTEST WITH SNOWMEN AT UTAH STATE CAPITOL: Over hundreds of snowmen surrounded the State Capitol Sunday.

On February 21, hundreds of snowmen have appeared outside the Utah State Capitol building holding signs demanding a price on carbon to save their ‘endangered species’, targeting their delivery at Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney.

SOCCER TEAM TAKES COVER AS PLANE PARTS FALL: Soccer practice abruptly ended for several local teams playing right beneath where parts of a Boeing 777 engine showered over Broomfield Saturday.

FOX31 spoke to coaches and players forced to dash for cover as it all happened.

COLLEGE PROFESSOR ON LEAVE AFTER CONFRONTATION WITH STUDENT: A tenured instructor at Oxnard College, identified by students as Michael Abram, was placed on administrative leave after a confrontation with a student Thursday.

In a video that has since gone viral of the class Zoom meeting, a student can be heard telling Abram she’s hard of hearing.

DMV PHOTO FAIL: A California woman has to retake her driver’s license photo at the DMV after her new identification card arrived with a photo of her wearing a face mask.

Lesley Pilgrim, 25, says the mask protocols were strict at the DMV in Laguna Hills and she didn’t remove her face covering until she was told to — and that was after one picture was already snapped.

Another photo was then taken with the mask off. That’s why she was stunned when her REAL ID arrived showing her in the mask, she says.

The California DMV says it’s investigating the incident, calling it an “oversight.”

139-YEAR-OLD VICTORIAN HOME RELOCATES: It’s not every day you see a giant home moving down the street in San Francisco.

But the city made an exception for a grand Victorian home, also known as the Englander, that has stood at Franklin and Turk streets for the last 139 years.

The home was seen slowly moving down the street from to 807 Franklin to 635 Fulton Sunday morning.

BOMB SQUAD FINDS CAT, KITTENS IN DUFFEL BAG: A bomb squad in Ohio called to investigate a suspicious package left outside a church discovered a furry surprise.

According to a Facebook post by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb unit discovered a mother cat and six one-day-old babies left in a bag at the church in New Miami.

