Newsfeed Now: UPS driver spreads joy with TikTok dancing; mail carrier makes a very personal special delivery

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A UPS driver takes his job one step further by offering more than packages.

He gained a following of more than 50,000 on TikTok just from dancing.

See the full story KLBK News – EverythingLubbock

A Texas man with cerebral palsy is fulfilled his dream by becoming a fitness trainer.

See the full story on KTAB News

An Ohio man earns a living by delivering mail, but this U.S. postal service worker recently assisted in the biggest delivery of his life — his own baby.

See the full story on Fox 8 News

Imagine being unemployed, hoping to find a job, yet doing good deeds for others. An Oklahoma man refused to accept a dime in exchange for his generosity.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

Agencies from across central Arkansas met at a hospital to thank people for working on the front lines during the pandemic. Hundreds gathered to support healthcare workers and to let them know that they aren’t alone.

See the full story on KARK 4 News