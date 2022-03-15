Newsletter Signup

APP USERS: Please Click Here to get to the signup form.

LUBBOCK, Texas -- EverythingLubbock.com offers daily local news emails. Each day, first thing in the morning, our news website will email you with the top local headlines plus a few highlights from weather and sports.

You can unsubscribe at any time. Use the form above (or on our homepage) to get started. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of this story and the signup form.

If you have trouble signing up, send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Want to see what it looks like? This was our email from December 7, 2021.