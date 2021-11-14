Newsletter

Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Land seized by eminent domain for border wall returned to Texas family
Video
At least 1 hurt in Killeen mall shooting, police haven’t found gunman yet
Video
Two Lubbock men die in Hockley Co. crash, DPS says
Woman, age 40, killed along Highway 84 near Post according to DPS
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 8, 2021
Gallery
Top Stories
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: December 8th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: December 7th, 2021
Video
KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 7, 2021
Gallery
Dangerous storm socks Hawaiian Islands, may last until Wednesday
Where’s winter? NOAA outlook shows warm weather coming up
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
KLBK Holiday Eats & Treats
Remarkable Women 2022
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Dining for Charities
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
Hunger Action Month
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2022
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff The Silverado
Toys for Tots
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Newsletter
Get local Lubbock-area news sent to your email from EverythingLubbock
News Highlights
Wife of Chad Read releases video of deadly shooting
Video
Kyle Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense after deadly shooting of Chad Read
Video
DPS identified 3 killed in crash involving Andrews ISD bus
‘Yellowstone’ prequel series filming in Texas Panhandle
Nurse refuses COVID shot for herself, her children
Video
Where people in Texas are moving to most
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar