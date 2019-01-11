Age is just a number, but it’s a smaller number for Dallas

The average age of a Cowboys player is lower than any other team in the NFL, and one of the players to watch in the Dallas vs. Los Angeles match is a 22-year-old.

Rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup will be in the spotlight because Allen Hurns is out, and two other players are nursing ankle injuries.

Coach Jason Garrett thinks Gallup is up to the challenge.

“He’s gotten so much better,” Garrett said. “He’s played a lot of football for us.”

“Somebody made the comment that by this time of the year they’re not freshman anymore – whatever that line is. There’s no question that applies to him,” Garrett said about Gallup. “I think he’s grown a lot. He has a very bright future.”

Other key players are Dak Prescott – age 25, Amari Cooper – age 24, and Ezekiel Elliot – age 23.

The Cowboys play the Rams on Saturday in Los Angeles at 7:15 pm (Central). The game will be shown on Fox.