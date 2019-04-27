Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft

NFL Dallas

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jalen Jelks Draft In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —  The Dallas Cowboys drafted Jalen Jelks in round 7 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 241st pick overall.  Jelks is a select defensive end from Oregon.

Jelks led the Pac-12 with 57 tackles in 2018, and tackles for loss in 2017. In 2018, Jelks was named to the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar