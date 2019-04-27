Cowboys draft Joe Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Joe Jackson (right after drafting Michael Jackson) in round 5 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 165th pick overall. Jackson is a defensive end from Miami.
In his three years with Miami he had 65 solo tackles, and 64 assists for a total of 129. He had five forced fumbles and one interception.
Secret Audio 🔊 “I’m Always Ready To Work!”@Joejackson919 speaks with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and the #DallasCowboys to find out that he is officially a Cowboy. #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/tRywlFTCJ9 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019
Road to the Pros: South Florida ➡️ The U ➡️ #NFLCombine ➡️ @nfl@Joejackson919 is a freak athlete who’s going to put in WORK for the @dallascowboys. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Du7olIR0Gz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) April 27, 2019