Cowboys draft Mike Weber in round 7 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Mike Weber in round 7 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 218th pick overall. Weber is a running back from Ohio State.

He leaves the Buckeyes as a 4th year junior.

“Mike Weber is an outstanding running back,” the Ohio State athletic department website said. “Weber had a terrific freshman campaign in 2016, being named a freshman All-American after rushing for 1,096 yards in his rookie season and catching 23 passes out of the backfield, for 91 yards.”

Weber was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year

Bleacher Report described him as “A reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield with soft hands and skilled routes.”

Bleacher Report also described Weber as having a “solid frame with low center of gravity allows him to bounce off tacklers.”

But he also had “inconsistent production after his freshman season.”