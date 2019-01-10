Cowboys hope status as America’s Team leads to more fan support in L.A.

Vivid Seat, a ticket broker, has projected at least a third of those attending the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday will support “America’s Team.” The Dallas Cowboys long-time summer training camp is in Oxnard, only 65 miles from the coliseum.

“That’s the great thing about America’s Team,” said, linebacker Jaylon Smith. “We’re global.”

“We always appreciate the support,” said coach Jason Garrett. “There is no question about that. We have great fans, not only in Texas but all over the place. You definitely feel that support and it can make a difference.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliot thinks fans of both teams will have plenty to cheer about.

“I think there’s going to be superstars on both sides of the ball for both teams, and it’s going to be exciting – a good show,” Elliot said.

The Cowboy play the Rams on Saturday at 7:15 CST on Fox.