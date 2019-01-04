Cowboys likely to start rookie on the o-line Saturday

Rookie Connor Williams will likely start for Dallas on Saturday in the wildcard playoff game between the Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. An injury left Xavier Su’a-Filo doubtful for the game.

“I think the biggest transition was going from tackle to guard,” Williams said Thursday. “But I mean, it’s been ongoing. It’s been a growth process. It’s been learning”

“It’s a hard league to transition into,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s one of those guys whose approach is outstanding. He’s a great kid.”

Williams will be on an offensive line that helped Ezekiel Elliot rush for an NFL-best 1,434 rushing yards. But unfortunately for the Cowboys, that’s the very same offensive line that allowed Dak Prescott to be sacked 56.5 times.