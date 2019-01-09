Cowboys looking to avoid repeat of 1986

The one time that the Dallas Cowboys were shut out in a playoff game was January 4, 1986. Tom Landry was the Cowboys coach, and the opponents were the Los Angeles Rams.

Brad Sham, “the voice of the Dallas Cowboys,” reflected back on that day.

“What I remember is my friend Eugene Lockhart spent a lot of time that week talking about how they were going to stuff Eric Dickerson,” Sham said.

“And my lasting memory of the game is Lockhart running down the field all day long looking at the back of Eric Dickerson’s jersey,” Sham said, “because he ran it right down their throats all day long.”

“And all I can remember is I see Eric Dickerson running up and down the field. The Cowboys could not stop him,” said longtime Cowboys beat writer Mickey Spagnola.

Dickerson had 248 yards and two touchdown runs. For the Cowboys of today, that’s all history.

Zack Martin, Cowboys offensive lineman, said “We’re not worried about that. The formula that’s been great for us this year is just taking it one game at a time – our backs against the wall. There’s nothing that changes this week.”

“We’re focused on now,” said running back Ezekiel Elliot. “We’re not trying to break some streak or whatever. We’re focusing on going to the Super Bowl.”

The Cowboys and Rams meet in the playoffs on Saturday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The game starts at 7:15 pm CST and will be shown on Fox.