Dallas beats Seattle in wildcard weekend

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 05: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Jake Martin #59 of the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The final score was 24 – 22. Dallas’ next opponent will be determined on Sunday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 226 yards on 22 completions. Russell Wilson had 233 yards on 18 completions for Seattle.

The Cowboy’s leading rusher was Ezekiel Elliot who had 137 yards on 26 carries. The leading receiver was Amari Cooper with 7 catches and 106 yards.

Dallas was flagged for 6 penalties – Seattle for 5. Both teams were set back 36 total yards in penalties. Dallas led in time of possession 34:12 to 25:10. Dallas also led in total yardage 380 – 299.

Dallas took the early lead by 3. On the opening drive, the Cowboys started from their own 25. The Seahawks stopped the Cowboys at the 21. Brett Maher for Dallas kicked a 39-yard field goal with 9:50 left in the first quarter.

Also during the opening drive, Cole Beasley went down with an injury. His ankle was taped on the sideline, and he did return several plays later, but seemed to be limping.

Seattle’s first drive was three and out.

On the following drive by Dallas, Allen Hurns made a catch for a first down, but suffered an injury that was described as gruesome. On the tackle, his lower left leg got caught up under the defender.

With no time left in the first quarter, Tavon Austin ran back a Seattle punt for what appeared to be an 80-yard touchdown. But the play was called back for a penalty.

Midway into the second quarter, Seattle started from its own 21 after a Dallas punt. Two big pass plays put Seattle first-and-10 on the Dallas 12-yard line. But the Dallas defense held. With 7:03 left, Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 27-yard field goal.

The score was tied 3 – 3.

Dallas started a drive from its own 25 to get within field goal range. With just more than 3:00 on the clock, Maher’s 58-yard field goal attempt was wide right.

Seattle then took over at its own 48. Driving down to the Dallas 24, Janikowski made a 42-yard field goal to put Seattle up by a score of 6 – 3.

On the next possession, with roughly 1:00 left in the first half, a 44-yard run by Ezekiel Elliot put Dallas at the Seattle 22.

A few plays later, an 11-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup would be the first touchdown of the game with 0:24 left in the half. Cowboys led 10 – 6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Tyler Lockett nearly broke through the Cowboy’s coverage and was stopped by the kicker. With 0:16 left, Lockett’s return put Seattle first and 10 at the Dallas 49.

The Dallas defense held, and with time running out, Janikowski tried a 57-yard field goal but hooked it wide right.

At the half, Dallas led 10 – 6 over Seattle.

To open the second half, Seattle went three and out. The Cowboy’s first possession of the second half was no better.

Seattle took over at its own 13 after a Cowboys punt. During the drive, Rashaad Penny had a 28-yard run to put Seattle down to the Dallas 45. But Seattle could not make good on it.

With 8:04 in the third quarter, Seattle punted and pinned Dallas at the 2-yard line. In the shadow of their own goal line, Dallas went three and out.

Seattle started at the Dallas 44. Three plays later, Seattle went for it on 4th down and 6. An amazing catch by Doug Baldwin put Seattle down to the Dallas 17.

That set up a 4-yard quarterback keeper for Russell Wilson a few plays later to put Seattle in the end zone. After the 2-point conversion by Mike Davis, Seattle was up 14 – 10 with less than 2:00 minutes left in the third quarter.

On the next drive, Dallas took over on its own 33. A big catch by Amari Cooper, 34 yards, brought Dallas down to the Seattle 11.

Two plays later, Prescott on the 10-yard quarterback-keeper seemed to have scored, but he was ruled down just inches short of the goal line after an official replay review. With 12:28 on the clock, Elliot took the handoff for a touchdown.

The PAT was good, and Dallas led by a score of 17 – 14.

With about 11:00 left on the clock, Dixon punted for Seattle from the Seahawks’ 29-yard line. Austin returned it for Dallas all the way down to the Seattle 38 – a 51-yard return.

A 27-yard completion from Prescott to Cooper took Dallas down to the 11. Dallas was then called for a 5-yard illegal formation penalty.

On 1st down and 15, Prescott then threw an interception to Seahawks defender K.J. Wright in the end zone.

Seattle took over at their own 20. Two penalties killed the drive and Seattle punted.

Dallas took over at its own 37. Two pass interference calls against Seattle helped Dallas get into Seattle territory. Elliot, on back to back runs, got Dallas down to the 13. An illegal shift penalty seemed to slow Dallas down. But Prescott, flushed out on 3rd down, ran the ball down to the 1 yard line.

On the next play, Prescott kept the ball for a one-yard TD run. With just more than 2:00 left, Dallas led 24 – 14.

Seattle, starting from the 25, got deep into Dallas territory on a 53-yard pass from Wilson to Lockett.

Two plays later, the 6-yard pass from Wilson to J.D. McKissic with 1:18 on the clock put Seattle into the end zone. A 2-point conversion was good, and Dallas led by a score of 24 – 22.

Seattle did an onside kick, but Dallas recovered. At that point, Seattle had no timeouts remaining.

Silver Star Nation will continue to cover the Cowboys in post-season play. Keep checking back for updates.