Garrett talks about Cowboys vs Rams history

The Dallas Cowboys last experience against the L.A. Rams was in October of 2017. On Monday, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed that history and spoke about specific players such as Todd Gurley.

Gurley had 121 rushing yards against the Cowboys when the Rams beat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium by a score of 35-30.

“He can beat you with speed,” Garrett said of Gurley. “He can beat you with power. He can beat you cutting back. He can beat you when they hand him the ball. He can beat you when they throw him the ball. He’s great running after the catch. He plays with a competitive spirit. He’s just a fantastic player.”

Garrett remembers visiting with Jared Goff during his 2016 draft evaluation.

“Just a really, really good football player,” Garrett said. “One of those guys everybody thought would transition well into the NFL because of his skill set – just a natural passer. I think you saw him a lot in college deliver the ball under duress.”

Goff threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns the last time the Rams played the Cowboys. In that same game, Dak Prescott threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

“That was a long time ago though,” Garrett said. “They’re a different team, we’re a different team. And we’re really focused on this week and this game on Saturday. But more important just our preparation today.”

The Cowboys play the Rams on Saturday at 7:15 pm (CST) in L.A. The game will be shown on Fox.