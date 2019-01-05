Lawrence says wildcard game is about war, Dak says this is ‘where the checks get written’

As the Dallas Cowboys were preparing for post-season play against the Settle Seahawks, defensive end DeMarcus “Tank” Lawrence made an analogy.

“I preach to the defense all the time. Those first 16 games – those were battles. This is a war,” Lawrence said. “You have countless battles over and over in order to get to your war. This is about war.”

Lawrence and his fellow defenders stress the idea of putting stress on the opposing team. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked 51 times in the regular season. No doubt Lawrence wants to add to that number.

The Cowboys were the seventh-ranked defense during the regular season. They Seahawks were ranked 16th.

“I live for this, so I don’t want it to be over. That’s what it’s all about,” Lawrence said.

Dak Prescott said something similar.

“When you say, ‘success of quarterback’ or a quarterback success depending on what they do in the playoffs – I think that’s where the checks get written and they get their money to be honest,” Prescott said.

“Our job is to win no matter what happens, no matter how you play individually, at the end of the day, it’s to get the job done,” Prescott said. “So, I’m excited for the opportunity to be back in the playoffs – missing the last year – but excited for this team and just knowing what we’ve got.”

The game starts Saturday at 7:15 pm (central) at AT&T Stadium and is televised by Fox.