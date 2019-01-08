Looking forward to Cowboys vs Rams in L.A.

The Cowboys will face the Rams instead of the Saints in playoff action on Saturday, and it could be a case of ‘be careful what you wish for.’

The Los Angeles Rams are second only to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL in both points and yards this season.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line will be asked to open holes for Ezekiel Elliott and to protect quarterback Dak Prescott from the likes of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald who has 20.5 sacks this season.

“Any time you have an all-pro at right guard it helps,” said Cowboys center Joe Looney. “We just go out there, do our job and let them do their thing.”

Prescott says it will take a total team effort.

“You win championships with defense,” Prescott said. “When you have a defense like we do that just continues to get stops, make big plays and get turnovers — and the explosive offense we have is just a great combination.”

“We play well together, and we complement each other,” Prescott said.

And that will have to be the case Saturday night at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum (7:15 pm CST). The game will be shown on Fox.