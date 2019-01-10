Spagnola says Cowboys are familiar with close games this season

This season, 13 Cowboys games have been decided by no more than 8 points.

Mickey Spagnola points out that in 6 wins this season, the Cowboys were either tied or behind at the start of the fourth quarter.

Coach Jason Garrett said, “You have to work hard on situational football, really from day one in training camp.”

Garrett said the Cowboys are not perfect with “situational football” such as the two-minute drill. There’s improvement to be made, he said, but it is a point of emphasis for the team.

The Cowboys play the Rams Saturday in Los Angeles. The game starts at 7:15 pm (Central) and will be shown on Fox.