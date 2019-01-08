Watch Live at 3pm: Cowboys Look to Ravage Rams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Tex. — At one point in the season, no one thought Dallas would be knocking on the door of an NFC Championship.

But this Cowboys (10-6) team is all about beating the odds.

This Saturday night, Dallas will face their second hurdle in the battle for the NFC’s top spot: the Los Angeles Rams (13-3) at the LA Coliseum.

Dallas is coming off a huge 24-22 win over the Seahawks during wildcard weekend and taking plenty of momentum with them to the west coast. The Rams will be coming off a bye week.

Los Angeles is tough at home — boasting a 7-1 record on their own turf. So what do we need to see from America’s Team to keep the ball rolling? It’s time to bring in our expert and find out!



