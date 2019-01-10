Why would a Cowboys linebacker want to work at Burger King? Here’s why.

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith said he wanted to work at Burger King and took a job there during his senior year of high school for a reason.

“I just wanted to experience it,” Smith said.

When going to fast food restaurants, he always saw it as hectic on the other side of the counter.

“So, I wanted to put myself in their shoes and get the true perspective of working at a fast food restaurant,” Smith said.

“One of my passions/gifts, is putting smiles on people’s faces,” Smith said. “I was able to do that my senior year of high school at Burger King.”

