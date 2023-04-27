KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft is bringing in fans from coast to coast to the Heart of America. With less than 24 hours to go, outsiders are getting a taste of Kansas City, and most like what they’ve experienced so far.

“It’s just the environment, and the fans overall for Kansas City Chiefs have been awesome,” said one woman from Tennessee.

Meanwhile, another woman from Scottsdale, Arizona complimented the city on its “skyscrapers” and that she enjoyed “walking around downtown.”

On Thursday, they, along with other fans, got to attend a free Lainey Wilson concert at the Power and Light District. The country artist is also an actor on the hit TV show Yellowstone.

Meanwhile, five blocks away, others attended a live taping of the New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Music Hall with special guest Patrick Mahomes.

One young fan, Jackson, made the drive into Kansas City from Garnett, Kansas to celebrate his 12th birthday with his favorite person: Travis Kelce.

“Yes, it’s a pretty big present. I was so happy [when I found out yesterday] that I said, ‘I got to get my stuff because it’s a two-hour drive to get here!'”

Older fans showed up too hoping to snag a ticket, including The Philly Sports Guy, who was decked out in Eagles football gear and green and silver face paint.

“Being from Philly, it was difficult to try to get a ticket. I’m here looking for a miracle hoping they release a couple tickets so I can get in,” he said.

Meanwhile, NFL Draft organizers are issuing a message to fans Wednesday night ahead of the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience on Thursday: “An NFL OnePass registration does not guarantee entry to the draft. Capacity is limited.”

With a 60,000-person capacity, organizers recommend waiting until Friday or Saturday if possible.

The biggest Thursday crowd is expected to hit in the afternoon and evening, but fans are staying optimistic.

“Thursday’s, like, my only day to go, so, I guess I’ll get there early,” said Isaac Gurule from New Mexico.

Another fan, Richard Rodriguez from Houston, Texas, said he’s attended previous drafts. “We started following this in 2015 since it left New York, and we’ve always been able to get in so not worried about it.”