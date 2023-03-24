LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. In this episode, we honor Dr. Jessica Gray.

“Dr. Jessica Gray is more than just a mother, wife, sister, but she is also a role model for the South Plains community,” reported Skylar Soto.

Dr. Gray is a certified family medical physician, professor and women’s health advocate. In addition, Gray sets time out of her week to work for the March of Dimes non-profit organization and Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic.

Gray was nominated by her colleague, Jalyn Wall who said that she looks up to Gray in many ways, reported Soto.

“She juggles work, and being a mom and a wife really well, and I think she’s out in the community and she inspires others,” said Wall.

Throughout Gray’s career, she has been awarded and recognized by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and Texas Monthly’s Super Doctor Rising Star.

“I really want to help other little kids who maybe were shy or scared…or girls that didn’t think they could never get into big fields like medicine or other stem areas,” said Gray.

Gray is extremely honored to be one of the final four for Remarkable Women. Use the above video to watch.