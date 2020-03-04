Lubbock Salvation Army Director named a ‘Remarkable Woman’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Erica Hitt, social services director at the Salvation Army, was named one of Nexstar Media’s Remarkable Women.

Hitt has been working with Salvation Army for the past 5 years, giving up holidays, sporting events, and precious time with her three children to serve the community.

“She doesn’t know it, but she is changing everything slowly,” said Joaquin Garza, co-worker at Salvation Army. “Every person she homes, or talks to, or just listens to is in a better place, and if she wasn’t able to help them the first time – you know she’s going to keep giving out chances.”

Garza spent months living on the streets after losing his job and family. After meeting Hitt, Garza said his life turned around starting with him getting housed, and eventually working with her.

“I want to help people the same way she helped me,” Garza said. “She is so selfless and compassionate, she changed my life, and I bet so many others.”

Hitt credits her family and three children for her compassionate nature, but says she was surprised by the nomination, and touched.

“I can always do more, and that is my goal to keep doing more,” Hitt said. “My whole life is service, and while I’m so happy someone has noticed me, I hope others will also get involved and help us with the Lubbock community.”