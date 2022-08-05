While music headsets have been used for gaming since the early ’80s, SteelSeries launched the first gaming headset, the Siberia, in 2004.

Which computer gaming headset is best?

Many components go into a gaming computer that can increase your chances of success or enjoyment. A powerful graphics card renders lifelike animations, and more RAM keeps everything running smoothly.

However, without a good-quality headset, you might miss critical audio cues for in-game elements. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is an excellent addition to your arsenal, as it is compatible with PC and consoles and has large speakers.

What to know before you buy a computer gaming headset

Wired vs. wireless

If you have ever shopped for a gaming headset, you have undoubtedly struggled to choose between a wired headset and a wireless one. With computer gaming, you are much closer to the monitor and case than a console. This makes the cable from a wired headset not too bothersome.

But with that said, a wireless headset gives you more freedom of movement or fast keyboard actions without dangling cables. Naturally, wireless headsets need to be recharged frequently and require a Bluetooth adapter, whereas wired models don’t.

Sound quality

An important aspect of any headset is the audio quality. Generally, larger audio drivers deliver better sound, but it also depends on the software and capabilities of the headset. For example, 40-millimeter drivers are perfect for directional audio, while 50-millimeter drivers are better suited for 7.1 surround sound and equalizer fine-tuning. Consider a headset with noise cancellation. That will assist with removing some ambient sounds for better immersion.

Budget

Set yourself a budget and stick to it. There are plenty of headsets across a broad price spectrum, so there will be something that suits your pocket. Remember that the most expensive headset isn’t always the best.

This is especially true with some of the big brand names. Without careful research, you can pay more for the name than the technology or sound quality. The headset market has diversified over the last few years with smaller companies producing top-quality gear.

What to look for in a quality computer gaming headset

Built-in microphone

A microphone is essential if you want to chat with friends or team members online. It’s not a necessity if you primarily enjoy single-player games, but it’s very challenging to communicate with others if you don’t have it.

But even if your chosen headset has a microphone you don’t need, that isn’t a problem. Almost every headset has a retractable, detachable or flip-up microphone to keep it out of the way. Remember, you might not use it in gaming, but it also comes in handy for video calls.

Adjustable headband

It is rare to see a headset that doesn’t have an adjustable headband, but it is still something that you should pay attention to. The headband is the main component that keeps the set on your head. Too tight, and it becomes uncomfortable quickly.

It can also create more pressure on your skull and ears. A good-quality headset has two sliders on each side to adjust the cup height and headband width.

Battery life for a wireless headset

A drawback of a wireless headset is the constant charging. It can be soul-crushing when you hear the low battery beep in the middle of a heated action game. It’s usually a mad scramble to find the recharge cable before it runs flat. However, a good-quality wireless headset lets you continue playing while it charges and comes with an extra battery. It makes it easy to keep one battery on charge and swap it out when needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a computer gaming headset

The average price largely depends on the size of the drivers and functionality. An entry-level headset with decent sound quality costs $50-$80, while a professional headset with 7.1 surround sound costs $140-$200.

Computer gaming headset FAQ

Can you use the headset on a gaming console?

A. Yes, you can, but it also depends on the console. Most wireless headsets work with the PlayStation 5, while wired headsets can connect to any device with a 3.5-millimeter jack in the controller, such as the Xbox One.

What does “mic monitoring” mean?

A. Some headset manufacturers list mic monitoring as a feature, and it can be useful. Especially with noise-canceling headsets, you can’t always hear your natural voice when your ears are covered. With mic monitoring, your speech is audible in the headset speakers.

What’s the best computer gaming headset to buy?

Top computer gaming headset

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This headset uses powerful software and large drivers to deliver 7.1 surround sound.

What you’ll love: The 50-millimeter audio drivers are divided into three parts, so you can individually set the high, mid and low frequencies. It connects to your PC through a 3.5-millimeter cable or two wireless modes. The rechargeable battery lasts for 24 hours, and the microphone is removable.

What you should consider: The headset doesn’t have any RGB lighting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top computer gaming headset for the money

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This headset has generous 53-millimeter audio drivers to complement the 7.1 surround sound.

What you’ll love: The snug fit of the foam-padded ear cups provide passive noise cancellation, while the solid headband is fully adjustable. It also has a detachable microphone.

What you should consider: The surround sound is available only on PCs, not gaming consoles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SteelSeries Arctis 7-Plus Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This headset has a battery life of over 30 hours and transmits audio over the 2.4-gigahertz frequency for low-latency sound.

What you’ll love: The steel frame is robust to withstand rough handling, and the ear cups have generous foam padding. It has a retractable microphone and volume and chat controls on both ear cups. Additionally, it is compatible with SteelSeries’ Sonar to pinpoint the location of an in-game sound.

What you should consider: Some users said that the software to set up profiles is confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.